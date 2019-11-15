Trader charged for alleged conditional selling

A corner bakery owner has been charged by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner for conditional selling.

Its alleged the trader refused to sell butter to the customers unless they purchased bread.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abraham, who led the ground team responding to the complaint, said this was a breach of the FCCC Act and the trader was charged accordingly.

Abraham says some unscrupulous traders are trying to use the crises to take advantage of Fijians because they do not expect authorities to monitor them due to the chaos.

Unfortunately for them, he says the FCCC teams are on the ground monitoring and responding to complaints 24/7.

Traders caught conditionally selling to Fijians face fines of up to $250,000 and 10 years in prison.

