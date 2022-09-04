Trade with Australia continues to thrive

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Over 30 tonnes of kava, worth over $3 million, has been exported to Australia since December last year.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says through the Trade Commission office in Australia, over 35 investment projects valued at $60 million and over $63 million worth of Fijian exports to Australia had been facilitated over the last 12 months.

Koya says they have also explored new market access for Fijian goods such as kava.

“You will now see Fiji kava products, such as powders and tablets, in the mainstream retail market in Australia, including retailers such as Chemist Warehouse and in over 300 Coles stores nationwide.”

Koya says Australia is Fiji’s second-largest trade partner, with over 3,000 Australian companies currently doing business in Fiji.

He adds that the Fijian and Australian governments, through the “Vuvale Partnership”, have created a Government-to-Government collaboration, which sets the foundation for business, trade, and economic links.