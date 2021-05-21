Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|More found intoxicated amidst breach|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Dr Fong|More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic|Restrictions on movement remain: Police|Closed factory lines affects local beer supply|Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division|Naroro villagers hopeful life return to normal soon|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|
Full Coverage

Business

Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 12:55 pm

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce will be working with Police and other agencies to monitor business operations.

This comes as businesses cannot go back to operating in the usual manner as they will now have to abide by the minimum COVID safe measures.

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Commerce, Shaheen Ali, says their first line of defense in ensuring businesses are compliant is the Police Force.

Article continues after advertisement


Permanent Secretary for Trade and Commerce, Shaheen Ali

Ali adds that conducting secondary inspections and liaising with businesses will be done with assistance from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

He says there have also been discussions with big corporate bodies and industry associations on the protocols that need to be followed, protocols that apply to certain businesses and safety measures that are non-negotiable.

“What standards that the businesses should keep in order to open in a COVID safe manner. So these are some of the measures that we use”.

For those businesses we are requiring them to provide transportation to their employees because that is a greater surety to maintain the work/home bubble and maintain the integrity of that.”

Ali earlier highlighted that businesses in Nadi and Lautoka can operate except for high risk businesses.

However, for the Lami, Suva, Nausori containment zone, only essential and approved businesses are allowed to operate.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade, is working on protocols to allow high risk businesses to open.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.