Trade Ministry to further assist MSME’s

Stakeholders will be convened in a meeting to discuss ways to better assist micro, small and medium enterprises.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says events that promote and give MSME’s a platform for exposure such as the Roc Market need to be assisted.

Koya says organizers are putting together these events with no assistance from government stakeholders and with the right support this can help boost these platforms for MSME’s.

After speaking with vendors at the Roc Market, the Trade Minister says there is a lot of optimism for businesses to continue to grow after surviving the worst of COVID-19.

“Very good feedback in terms of post-COVID. You know they are back on the ground making some money and it’s good to see the smiling faces and great to see a lot of people back out and there is a lot of interest in this. This could happen elsewhere in Fiji. Once tourism in Fiji really opens up, there will be an avenue to do it out in the West. The UN is also here very interested in how it operates and what assistance can be given from a government and from a UN perspective.”

Koya says there will be a coordinated effort with all stakeholders to see how better to help platforms like the Roc Market expose MSME’s and their products to potential markets.