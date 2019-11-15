Trade Minister urges for more opportunities for women

Minister for Trade Premila Kumar has stressed that one of the major impediments that women face is lack of access to finance.

Speaking on Women Leadership in Commerce hosted by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kumar highlighted that the 2018 Asian Development Bank (ADB) research states that 36 percent of women have to borrow money from the Fiji National Provident Fund to start a business compared to 44 percent of the men who start off their business with their savings.

“women faced a lot of challenges when it came to obtaining business license and I am very pleased to inform you that with 2020 things have changed, we have changed the way business licenses were issued from 1976 that’s when the legislation was drawn up.”

Kumar says the ADB report talks about the nature of business for women where they are being engaged in sectors such as food industry, clinic services, information and communications technology, and accounting among others.

The Trade Minister also highlighted that for the first time in Fiji we are recognizing home-based business which means that more women can now be involved in operating business from home while looking after their family.