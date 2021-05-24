Trade industry turning towards greener economy

The Ministry of Trade hopes to contribute to a greener economy as Fiji continues to advocate for climate change commitments internationally.

Talks are underway with five countries about a landmark international agreement to promote and initiate the trade of goods that are not harmful to the environment.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says Fiji is negotiating with New Zealand, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland to launch an entirely new trade agreement.

“Once that agreement is negotiated and comes into force and we hoping by the end of 2022 we are able to get an agreement across that would encourage trade in environmental goods.”

Once the new deal is in effect, the Fijian government will also review our reliance on fossil fuels.

Companies and businesses are also encouraged to practice greener business culture and to reduce their carbon footprints.