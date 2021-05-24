Home

Business

Trade facilitation is an effective tool: Koya

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 4:20 pm
[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

Severe climatic events and the pandemic have shown the importance of functioning supply chains to ensure goods keep flowing across borders.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says trade facilitation has emerged as an effective tool to mitigate the devastating effect of such disruptions on trade.

Koya says the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement provides the most progressive platform to facilitate such activities for the economic development of countries.

“An article published by the World Economic Forum in April 2021, states that the pandemic has led to the increase in the cost of shipping by 350%, since May 2020. This has directly affected the supply chains of Pacific island economies due to our heavy reliance on sea freight transport.”

Koya says to date, 154 WTO members have ratified the TFA, which consists of countries like Fiji, Samoa, and Vanuatu from the region.


[Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya – Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

He adds it is predicted that the full implementation of the TFA can cut global trade costs by 10-18 percent and increase export gains.

The Minister says the 2021 Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation states the Pacific is behind other sub-regions in streamlining trade procedures, with an implementation rate of 40.1%.

However, he adds the region has made substantial progress, despite the significant challenges faced.

