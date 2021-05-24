Trade-Expo contributes to economic recovery

The Fiji-Korea Trade Expo provides an avenue for both Fijian and Korean stakeholders to exhibit a wide range of products and services.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, says the exposition will showcase over a thousand products and services which include various renowned brands and companies, both from Fiji and Korea.

He adds this will allow greater collaboration and match-making between traders from both sides.

“They are set to exhibit in sectors such as Fijian Made and Korean Made Products, Health and Cosmetic, Health and Medical Equipment, Food and Beverage, Fashion and Apparel, Manufactured Goods, Primary Industry and Business Services.”

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says Fiji is exporting close to $7m Worth of products however, we import more.

“We importing a lot more from Korea so what we are trying to do is basically with this expo to close the gap. Close the balance of trade between the two countries. With Fijians companies that we have listed, we think there is potential to find new markets and new opportunities and create awareness of Fijians brand in the market.”

Koya says expos such as these are timely and contribute towards Fiji’s economic recovery and rebuilding efforts.

He adds decades of economic growth have spiraled downwards, however, some opportunities have been spurred by the adversity.