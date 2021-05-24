Home

Business

Trade critical for long term recovery of our economies: Koya

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 23, 2021 12:10 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport met yesterday with the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar.

The meeting discussed updates on the UK-Pacific Interim Economic Partnership Agreement and the UK Trade Partnership Programme (UKTP).

Through the UKTP programme, Fijian ginger exporters are being assisted to grow exports in the UK and the EU markets, noting a high demand for ginger products in these markets.

Faiyaz Koya and Edgar discussed the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed that trade is critical for the long term recovery of our economies.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.