Business

Toyota suspends self-driving shuttles after one hits a Paralympian

stuff.co.nz
August 30, 2021 10:09 am
Toyota has suspended the operation of all e-Palette autonomous shuttles at the Tokyo Paralympics following a collision. [Source: stuff.co.nz]

Toyota has halted all operations of its self-driving e-Palette shuttle buses following an incident where one struck and injured a visually impaired Paralympian in the athletes village in Tokyo.

According to Automotive News, Japan’s Judoka Aramitsu Kitazono, was left with scrapes and bruises. Kitazono, 30, was scheduled to compete in the men’s judo’s 81-kilogram division for the visually impaired on August 28, but withdrew shortly after the incident.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda offered an apology to Kitazono, issuing an unusually stinging rebuke of autonomous technology, saying “It shows that autonomous vehicles are not yet realistic for normal roads.”

But there is a twist to the story – while the e-Palette was designed to be fully autonomous at the low speed its operates around the Olympic venues at, the one that struck Kitazono is said to have been under human control at the time of the incident.

Reuters has reported that the shuttle was operating in manual mode when the collision happened, with one of the two human operators on board using vehicle’s joystick after it had stopped at a T-junction.

