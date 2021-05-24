Tower launches online self-service insurance portal

In another first for Fiji and as part of its plan to improve insurance accessibility, Tower has launched My Tower Fiji.

My Tower Fiji is the first insurance platform in the Pacific that will allow people to pay their insurance premiums, lodge a claim, get a quote, update their personal details, purchase a policy and view their motor vehicle, house and contents policies, on an online portal.

Head of Digital Distribution for Tower Insurance in Fiji, Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa says customers with the internet can sort their insurance online.

Article continues after advertisement

The launch of My Tower Fiji is the latest in a suite of Tower Pacific technology upgrades this year and represents their digital transformation project in Fiji and the Pacific.

Rereiwasaliwa says they have made a three million dollar investment journey in Fiji alone.

Tower plans to launch My Tower in Vanuatu next month, and in another five Pacific Island nations by October.