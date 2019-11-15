Tourists opting for resorts with eco-friendly activities

Hotels in Fiji are slowly introducing activities that will help tourists visiting our shores reduce their carbon footprint.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says tourists are becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and are seeking hotels that will help them give back to our community.

Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says tourists are becoming selective of such resorts and it’s important that the industry adjust accordingly.

“Many visitors are looking for ways that they can contribute as well. Whether they choose to stay at a resort that offers them those opportunities or they take part in activities that give them a sense of giving back not only to the community but to the country but in protecting the world from all the bad things that are happening.”

Lockington says this is becoming a current trend in the tourism industry