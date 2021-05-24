Tourists and Fijians safety is a priority: Hill

The increase of in-country testing conducted in hotels and other authorized venues will further ease the means of travel for tourists planning to visit our shores.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says once the in-country testing capacity increases, the sector might see the phasing out of some other restrictions.

Hill says they continue to work with the Health Ministry to ensure tourists and Fijians are safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have had a number of operators who said that they can now do the in-country testing. So we are just ironing out that whole process and once that process is ironed and locked in and the Ministry of health is comfortable that in-country testing can happen then that three-night minimum stay can be phased out”.

Hill says no hasty decision will be made as safety remains a priority.