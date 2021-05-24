Tourist spots in Nadi resume operations

The iconic Garden of the Sleeping Giant in Nadi is gearing up to resume operations again next month.

General Manager Mukesh Kumar says there’s an air of excitement in the tourism industry as the countdown to welcome holidaymakers begins.

Kumar says they have even received a few overseas inquiries.

“Because this is also a wedding venue so I’m getting some inquiries and some photo shoots after the wedding or after the reception even though they have it elsewhere and we are replying to them. We just want to open it.”

He says they plan to start operating from October 4th and five employees who were let go in January will be brought back.

Another popular tourist spot that is eagerly awaiting for borders to re-open is the Sabeto Mud Pools and Hot Spring.

Staff Laisa Nai says it’s slowly becoming a reality for them.

“We may see lots of tourists coming to Fiji and we are happy and we look forward to that also for the business to run well for the industry.”

Nai says they plan to bring back eight employees as the industry gets ready for a restart.

