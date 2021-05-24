Home

Tourism workers recalled

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 22, 2021 3:32 am

Tourism operators have started calling staff back to work.

One of them is locally owned Pacific Destinations, which is raring to go as the industry has suffered significantly from the pandemic.

Managing Director, James Sowane says, they are slowly getting back into the mix of things.

“It’s so good today you would have seen the desks are starting to fill up with a few more of our core staff and that to us has been the positive spirit that we have been riding on particularly for the week.”

Sowane says they even decided to start wearing their uniforms again when they are at the office and the plan now is to re-engage with partners in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

With less than two months remaining for Fiji to open to the world, operators have been working around the clock with an aim to provide top-notch services.

Pacific Destinations used to employ more than 100 people, but only 10% have been called back so far.

