Tourism workers beaming with "Bula" smiles

A number of resorts in Nadi have been abuzz since last Wednesday when we welcomed tourists back after almost 20 months.

Tourism workers are just beaming with ‘Bula’ smiles as they are enjoying every moment by keeping guests entertained.

Sofitel Resort Staff, Joana Koroi is thankful to be back at work among colleagues who had to struggle over the past months.

“Yes it’s actually a reassurance for us because we have kids that we have to send back to school, we need to put food on the table for our family, we have payments and bills to make so it’s actually good.”

Koroi says it was an emotional moment for them when they sang the “Bula Malea” for the first lot of guests who arrived on Wednesday.

Food and Beverage Attendant, Alena Pareti says they are keeping up with the warm Fijian hospitality.

“All we need to do is keep delivering what we are good at, excellent service and personalized service to our guests in order for them to come back and keep maintaining that Fijian Bula spirit, especially our Fijian smile that we are known for.”

Pareti says at times they still cannot believe that guests are actually at the resort as just a few weeks ago the place was deserted.

She is looking forward to welcoming more visitors in the coming weeks.