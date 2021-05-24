Tourism sector focuses on quality says Koya

The Ministry of Tourism is focusing on attracting visitors with strong spending power.

Minister Faiyaz Koya highlighted that Fiji is focusing on quality rather than quantity.

Koya was responding to a question raised by Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani on arrival numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani claims the one million tourist arrival mark has not been met as the government is not giving tourism the importance it deserves.

“From the 15 years they have been in government, we have still not reached the one million mark in visitor arrivals. Look at the small countries like the Maldives.”

Koya says 894,389 visitors arrived in Fiji in 2019 and tourist spending was about 3.1 billion dollars.

“Are you really saying we are so far off? Are we worse off than the Maldives when our per visitor income is approximately the same, but our visitor numbers are half.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says countries need to look at the yield.

The Minister for Economy says competition will increase in the sector once other countries open their borders.