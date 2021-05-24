Home

Tourism remains vital for the economy

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 12:15 pm
Tourism will continue to play a major role in our economic growth. [File Photo]

Tourism will continue to play a major role in our economic growth.

With more states in Australia opening up for international travel, Fiji National University’s College of Business Dean, Professor Arun Elias believes this will augur well for Fiji.

Australians have made up the largest number of arrivals to our country since the international border opened last December.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Elias says New Zealand has also announced some ease in travel.

“We are still somewhere less than 50 per cent, so there is a huge growth from Australia. Most importantly NZ was not there, NZ had not opened up at all. Jacinda Ardern has made an announcement that NZ will open up in five stages.

Professor Elias adds maintaining a high level of service and providing a COVID-safe environment are key factors to impress tourists.

“Tourists need to feel absolutely safe in this country. I think we are there, but we need to really improve the safety perception of our country. When they come and go to the managed isolation, we have to think of the service quality that we are giving.”

Around 23, 000 tourists arrive on our shores in December and similar numbers are expected for January.

Tourism Fiji believes these figures will increase further during the peak season.

