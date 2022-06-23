Tourism has potential to invigorate economy

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

The Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association believes there are unique opportunities to invigorate the economy.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says this can be achieved by introducing policies that provide stimulus and accelerate growth.

She says some examples include encouraging job retention, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), protecting vulnerable groups and promoting more investments in the tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

INSERT 23.06.22 JDFHTA 5PM

“We did a recap of what we’ve done in the last 12 months, the kind of activities that the Secretariat and FHTA do as an association, and just laid out a few things about what we’re working on currently and where we see things moving into the next few months.”

Lockington says the association aims to support its members by liaising with relevant Government ministries, agencies and statutory bodies to ensure that all tourism businesses receive the support they need to rejuvenate the industry and the economy.

Meanwhile, FHTA held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today at Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa.

Brian Kirsh of Likuri Island Resort retained the FHTA Presidency and will be assisted by Vice Presidents, Tammie Tam of Warwick Hotels & Resorts and Narend Kumar of Tanoa Hotel Group.

Other new board appointments include Neeraj Chadha(Marriott International Inc), Vincent Macquet (Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa), Azam Khan(Hexagon Group of Hotels), James McCann (Yasawa Island Resort & Spa), Kaydee George(Wyndham Resort Denarau Island)and Simon Doughty (Volivoli Beach Resort).