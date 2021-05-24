Home

Tourism operators must have careFIJI certification

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 11, 2021 4:10 pm

Hotels and resorts will not be allowed to receive guests unless they have the proper certifications from the government.

A number of properties have already received their careFIJI commitment certification and have been receiving local guests.

However, as Fiji prepares for the return of international guests, Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says COVID safe requirements must be paramount.

“Properties that want to operate must have that. Without that, you cannot operate. You will not be permitted to allow tourists into your premises if you are not certified.”

Certification requires that all staff be fully vaccinated, proper COVID safe procedures be implemented, designated sick areas to be created within resorts and that a wellness ambassador be appointed.

