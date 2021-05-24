Tourism operators expect improvements

Things haven’t been smooth sailing for many tourism operators following the re-opening of border last month.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington admits the past few weeks have been challenging for many stakeholders who are still trying to adjust.

Lockington says one of the main areas of challenge they identified is understanding the COVID protocols for guests.

“That has not been an easy thing and one way of explaining that is do you expect a hotel security guard to bodily tackle a guest who hasn’t worn a mask at the right time. So there is a way we have to address some of these challenges and they are not as simple as people might think.”

Lockington also highlights many times guests do not understand that some requirements are in fact from their own countries.

However, she is hopeful improvements will be seen when the peak season starts from April onwards.

“It has provided us with a deeper understanding of where some of our staff challenges are. So a lot more training is going on as there is a constant demand on making sure that everyone is compliant with the COVID requirements.”

The industry was also recently hit by flooding however, stakeholders have been applauded for their resilience.