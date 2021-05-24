Home

Tourism operators assisting Ministry of Health

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 4, 2021 4:40 pm

Tourism operators have been in the thick of things assisting the Ministry of Health in the vaccination drive.

The South Sea Cruises have been working alongside Sea Mercy, a non-profit charity, and the MOH to deliver nearly 4,000 vaccines, PPE, and other essential medical equipment to the Yasawa Islands.

South Sea Cruises CEO, Brad Rutherford says they are not just sitting back and hoping for borders to open but they are also pitching in.

“It’s a multi-week approach because of the logistics and the distance of the islands, weather and what not. We need to get the whole of Fiji vaccinated and if we can do our part of helping in the Yawasa then it’s a good thing.”

Rutherford says having people fully vaccinated is the only way Fiji can again say Bula to tourists.

Rosie Holidays Managing Director Tony Whitton says they already have set a date for April next year to start their airport operations.

However, Whitton says he remains optimistic that if the vaccination drive continues at this rate, things may open up by December.

