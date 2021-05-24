Tourism numbers continue to look positive

Fiji is receiving an average of 1,200 visitors daily since its international border opened in December.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says Fiji welcomed 36,000 visitors in December alone from travel partner countries.

Koya says for January visitor numbers remain strong and they expect this to continue until the end of the month.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the government is estimating that by the end of this month, Fiji will receive another 35,000 visitors.

Koya says traditionally, February is our lowest month in the tourism season, but their forecast remains conservative.

“Early indications from the airline forward bookings, show that in February, we expect up to 15,000 visitors; in March, we expect up to 20,000 visitors; and in April, we expect up to 30,000 visitors. We know how this virus works and we know that the only way to sustain the industry is to ensure health remains paramount. The COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce continues to monitor our Travel Partner Countries – and where necessary – escalating risk mitigation measures.”

The Tourism Minister says they’ve worked hard to ensure industry wide compliance.

To date, 1, 741 businesses are CareFIJI Certified.