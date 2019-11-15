Tourism Ministry optimistic more tourist to choose Fiji

With COVID-19 killing more than two thousand people in mainland China and other countries, Fiji has been deemed as one of the safest tourist destinations.

This in turn is set to see an influx of tourists particularly from Australia, heading to the Pacific Islands and Fiji could be set to benefit.

The virus which started in December last year has quickly spread to more than 25 countries however Fiji has remained safe with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Tourism Minister Premila Kumar says they remain optimistic that more tourists will choose Fiji.

“Well Coronavirus in most cases it’s not really an opportunity because we have seen how the tourism number will be affected and all other businesses linked to tourism will be affected. But again from Fiji’s perspective we see that as an opportunity because Fiji is a very safe destination, we have no record of coronavirus and our traditional partners Australia and New Zealand, they will definitely consider coming to Fiji. One it’s safe and two it is closer.”

Kumar says while the virus has affected the tourism sector, the hotels should take advantage and work for the future.

“Because of various travel ban and travel restrictions peopl;e who genuienly want to come to Fiji they cant so that has affected our numbers and we have heard from the tourism sector as well that there has been a number of cancellation and do forth so perhaps this is the time for hotels to refurbish , prepare themselves for and wait for this emergency period to be over and than we back in business.”

She says for the moment, the marketing strategy needs to be changed and is encouraging more local people to use the facilities.