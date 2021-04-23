Home

Business

Tourism ministry focuses on recovery

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 4:45 pm

The focus right now for the Ministry of Tourism is the re-entry and recovery of the industry.

While making submissions on 2016/17 and 2017/18 Annual Reports of the Tourism Industry, Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali highlighted that the Fijian Tourism Development Plan will be focusing on COVID-19 recovery.

Ali says the plan is in the preliminary stages.

“For FT 2021 that I had talked about which was the Fijian Tourism development plan, which we are undertaking now just the preliminary stages will be focused on our re-entry into the market post-COVID era.”

The PS during his submission also spoke about trade agreements.

Fiji is also part of the Pacific Island Country Trade Agreement which consists of 14 other Pacific Island countries.

