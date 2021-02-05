Tourism Minister open to discussions with Backpackers

Backpacker operations that may find it difficult to re-open again have been urged to have discussions with the Ministry for Tourism.

Minister Faiyaz Koya made this comment as reports are that with at least 90% of backpacker operations closed and the majority will never reopen again.

He is calling on the owners to come forward.

“You know we are always open to having discussions with some of them that have shut down to see what kind of assistance can be given but the government is doing its best at the moment.”

Koya says they will continue to try and assist as much as they can, however, these are trying times also for the industry.

Backpackers Association President Tui Kabu says these operations are very different from bigger hotels and resorts that are able to sustain themselves with the local market.