Tourism measures to be announced on Fiji Day

New protocols on tourism and travel are likely to be announced on Fiji Day.

This comes after Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum attended a meeting with border control agencies, the tourism sector, and the Health Ministry to discuss safety measures.

He says stakeholders need to finalize all the protocols to be announced on October 10th.

Discussions centred around the implementation of safety measures at the Nadi international airport and various hotels.



[Source: Fijian Government]

He says when international borders open, Fiji will not want to close its borders and hotels again so it’s better to be methodical and open up properly.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they are already creating soft and hard infrastructure to cater for the thousands of tourists that are expected.

He says every stakeholder will play a critical role when international borders open.

A question and answer session was also held with the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, where stakeholders were able to clarify key issues regarding the COVID-19 Safety protocols, plans, and other measures that will be implemented when international borders reopen.