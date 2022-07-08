Tourism industry should be in a state of readiness

The tourism industry should now be in a state of readiness as Fiji sees an increase in COVID positive cases, says Rosie Holidays Managing Director, Tony Whitton.

Whitton, who is one of the country’s biggest tourism operators, says they are closely monitoring the situation and are also reminding staff to implement the COVID safe measures.

Over the past three days, Fiji has recorded 243 new cases.

“One of the challenges we have now is the international visitors that are coming in, particularly from Australia and the USA. They are used to an environment where there are no masks but we have to apply wisdom and common sense and with our staff we have to maintain a state of readiness.”

Whitton says this has also been part of the industry’s training which is to never forget that the virus is still here.

According to Whitton more than 91% of staff at Rosie Holidays have also received their booster dose which is critical in combating the increase in COVID numbers.