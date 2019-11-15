Home

Tourism industry must value every single customer

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 5:42 am

The local tourism market is not enough to cater for the economic fallout caused by the collapse of the overseas tourism market.

With hotels and resorts now slowly re-opening, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the industry must value every single customer.

The Economy Minister reiterates that it is imperative for the industry to prioritize local visitors as they also contribute to their revenue.

Sayed-Khaiyum says ordinary Fijians who previously could not go on a holiday are now visiting resorts due to reduced rates offered by the industry.

“Even before this even when Fijians wanted to stop over at a resort for a coffee or lunch they were not allowed into the resort. You could not go into the resort, they would turn you away just because they are Fijian.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are some cultural changes that the hotel industry needs to take on board.

The Minister has urged the hotel sector not to close its gates for Fijians when the borders reopen.

