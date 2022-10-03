Tourism industry is blooming says PM

There is an indication that earnings from the tourism sector will go a level higher over the next few months.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One.

Bainimarama says the industry has been thriving over the past few months, after the re-opening of our international border last December.

He says the earnings earned by the industry from April to June this year stood at around $338 million.

“This is a good indication for Fiji’s tourism industry. We expect the increasing number of tourists visiting our shores towards the end of the year, as evident by the excellent bookings most hotels have been receiving. The industry has contributed a lot towards retaining Fiji’s economic productivity.”

A total of 156,623 visitors arrived on our shores in June, where the highest number of guests were from Australia, followed by New Zealand, and the United States in third.