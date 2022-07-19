Tourism industry cautiously optimistic

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has applauded the range of initiatives announced in 2022/2023 National Budget, saying they will continue to enhance and support private sector-led recovery efforts.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the budget provides more private sector confidence with the announcement that the numerous taxation and fiscal policy measures that were introduced in prior national budgets would continue with a few minor changes.

She says the tourism industry has worked closely with the government to recover successfully from the global pandemic, natural disasters, and global economic pressures.

Article continues after advertisement

Lockington says they are aware of the current need for private sector business confidence, especially now, coming off a once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of crisis upon crisis.

The FHTA CEO adds that visitor numbers might be currently high, but there is widespread nervousness about another COVID variant re-emerging, the Russia-Ukraine war driving prices further up, climate-based risks, and even the impending Fijian elections.

She says tourism businesses and those connected to the industry will be better able to continue their recovery momentum with renewed confidence based on this budget’s promise.