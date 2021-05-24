Tourism Fiji working with operators

Tourism Fiji is working with the operators who are yet to open to ensure they are ready once Fiji hits the peak period.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says March to April is the low season in the tourism calendar, which allows them to consolidate.

30 to 35 percent of tourism operators are yet to open their doors.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says they are preparing to welcome visitors from other countries as we currently have 62 countries on our travel partner list.

“We had an amazing December and January. We saw the figures come out from Australia that Fiji was the number one destination for Australians. That’s fantastic and a good opportunity for us to build on for 2022.With more markets opening up. New Zealand and Australia are slowly opening up and it is exciting for us as we had into our high period.”

Fiji has a very good reputation for being safe, and many visitors have been able to travel safely.

Meanwhile, Thailand, Taiwan, Mongolia, Oman, and Macau are the latest additions to the travel partner list.