Tourism Fiji to focus on cruise market

With more tourists expected to grace our shores in the next few months, Tourism Fiji is now focusing on the cruise market.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they want the local cruise market to grow and for visitors to explore other parts of the country.

Hill says often tourists miss out on visiting places such as the Lau group, Taveuni and the highlands.

“While there is a cruise ban still in Australia, we definitely want people to come here to Fiji to experience cruising, and really one of the focuses for Tourism Fiji going forward is about dispersing people across Fiji and really discovering parts of Fiji that they didn’t know about.”

Hill adds there is so much to explore in Fiji.