Business

Tourism Fiji maps plan for low period

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 1, 2022 4:15 am

Attracting Chinese tourists from travel partner countries has been a focus for Tourism Fiji.

With the Chinese New Year celebrations beginning today, Chief Executive Brent Hill says this is an area they have been trying to market around.

He adds China is still a non-travel partner country.

Article continues after advertisement

“But one of the things that we have been able to see is the Chinese speaking market around the world so there are a number of Chinese tourists potentially in Australia, the US, and Europe so what we want to do is be able to market to them.”

Hill says one thing they noticed in the past month is that foreign nationals living in Australia are coming over to Fiji for holiday.

He says this is what they will target during the low period for tourism in Fiji.

