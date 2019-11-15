Tourism Fiji launches ‘Vinaka’ video

Tourism Fiji is thanking the people of Fiji through a ‘Vinaka’ video for their support of its domestic tourism campaign, “Love Our Locals Fiji”.

Featuring Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya, Tourism Fiji Chair, Andre Viljoen, and other people in the tourism industry, the video is a message of gratitude.

Since the launch on June 5th the “Love Our Locals Fiji” campaign has gained momentum with close to 11,000 members on Facebook and over 150 industry partners participating with their local rates and specials.

Tourism Fiji Director of Marketing, Emma Campbell says the impact of the global pandemic means the domestic tourism market is more important than ever.

Campbell says they are amazed by the response to the campaign and are delighted to see the people who have the means to travel are really enjoying exploring.