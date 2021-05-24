Tourism Fiji launches vaccination initiative

As part of preparations to re-open our borders, Tourism Fiji has launched a new initiative to encourage all Fijians to be ready for the resumption of travel when restrictions are lifted.

TF Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says it’s a simple message but an important one which is “It’s our best shot at travel: get vaccinated and get ready.”

Hill says the message will be shared across Tourism Fiji’s digital channels globally and locally.

According to Hill, not only does this help get the tourism industry ready to re-open, but it will also allow Fijians to explore more of the country once our domestic tourism product opens again.

He says every jab makes a difference and brings Fiji one step closer to its goal of once again welcoming guests to our Islands.

Hill further stated that we are at a crossroads of a new age of travel and tourism where the resumption of international travel is pinned on a silver bullet – COVID-19 vaccine.

