Tourism Fiji hosts international market update webinar

Tourism Fiji conducted a webinar for people who work in the tourism industry last week.

The webinar was hosted by the organization’s Regional Managers from Australia, New Zealand, North America and UK/Europe.

It looked at the impact that COVID-19 pandemic is having in each of their respective markets and also covered how Tourism Fiji is responding to these impacts.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says while Fiji may not have tourists in market, they cannot be complacent.

Koya says they’ve been working with Tourism Fiji to keep the industry updated and well informed during this pandemic and to give them useful insight into the situation in our international markets as well.

He says responding to these challenging times will require a whole lot of collaboration and it’s great to see so many of in the industry staying informed through these webinars.

190 tourism businesses from across Fiji signed up for the webinar and Tourism Fiji plans to continue to hold these webinars on a regular basis.