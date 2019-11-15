Tourism Fiji to launch marketing plan

Tourism Fiji’s has progressed into Stage Two of its Market Re-entry Plan following ongoing optimism and easing of restrictions in source markets.

Stage One focused on staying in the hearts and minds of consumers through its “Sota tale” messaging.

Chief Executive Matthew Stoeckel says the plan is to coordinate an aligned return to market across all international destinations in the wake of COVID-19.

The message has now changed to “Our ‘Bula Spirit’ awaits you.”

Stoeckel explains they want to rebuild consumer confidence and anticipation of a holiday to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji is launching a range of digital initiatives, which includes a ‘Bula Series’ airing across all social media channels, along with news segment called “Happy Hour TV”.

It’s also working on a campaign to promote domestic tourism with around 50 special offers ready to entice local travelers.

This will be launched in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism in the coming week.