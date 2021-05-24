Home

Full Coverage

Business

Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 25, 2021 12:33 pm

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill today received a Bula welcome from the staff of Radisson Blu Resort.

Hill and his wife completed their mandatory 14 days quarantine and moved into their temporary home at Radisson Resort.

The pair were welcomed by staff singing, something that hasn’t been seen since the second wave of COVID-19.

General Manager, Charles Homsy says they are happy to accommodate Hill and his wife over the next month before they move into their home.

Hill has also been active ever since being appointed as CEO, conducting virtual meetings with his team in anticipation of a restart to the tourism industry.

