Tourism Fiji appoints new directors

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
September 1, 2020 4:35 pm
Tourism Fiji says the appointment of three new directors to its board will assist in moving forward in the current times of the COVID-19 crisis.

The three new directors are Josephine Smith-Moffat, Loretta St Julian-Ooms and Tammie Tam.

They join the existing board made up of Andre Viljoen (Chair), Shaheen Ali, Neeraj Chadha, Petaia Tuimanu and Ajay Raniga.

Viljoen says the industry navigates a way forward through the disruption caused by COVID-19, the contributions from the trio will help ensure Tourism Fiji delivers the leadership required to get our industry back on track will be invaluable.

