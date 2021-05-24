Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|
Full Coverage

Business

Tourism Fiji a Finalist for Marketing Team of the Year

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 5:10 am
[File Photo]

The team at Tourism Fiji has been nominated as a finalist for Marketing Team of the Year by the Australian Marketing Institute.

Tourism Fiji Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Campbell says she is extremely proud of the team for their commitment and hard work through these challenging times.

While congratulating the team at Tourism Fiji on attaining the finalist award, the CEO of the Australian Marketing Institute Narendra Prasad says it’s the most established and respected

Article continues after advertisement

Marketing Awards in Australia and provides a unique opportunity for Fiji.

He adds this achievement demonstrates marketing excellence judged against the best in Australia.

The National Awards winners will be announced during the virtual AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Gala event in Sydney, Australia on November 25th.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.