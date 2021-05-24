Tourism Fiji a Finalist for Marketing Team of the Year

The team at Tourism Fiji has been nominated as a finalist for Marketing Team of the Year by the Australian Marketing Institute.

Tourism Fiji Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Campbell says she is extremely proud of the team for their commitment and hard work through these challenging times.

While congratulating the team at Tourism Fiji on attaining the finalist award, the CEO of the Australian Marketing Institute Narendra Prasad says it’s the most established and respected

Marketing Awards in Australia and provides a unique opportunity for Fiji.

He adds this achievement demonstrates marketing excellence judged against the best in Australia.

The National Awards winners will be announced during the virtual AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Gala event in Sydney, Australia on November 25th.