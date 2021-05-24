Tourism Expo receives major boost

The 2022 Fijian Tourism Expo received a major boost ahead of the premier event next month.

Westpac Fiji has signed on to be Gold Sponsors providing a backing of $45,000.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says this expo is crucial for the industry who finds great value in the appointments and meetings they have at the event.

“Our perspective this is the most significant event in Fiji so far since our recovery and certainly in that perspective there are significant costs in holding an event like this to bring in well over a 100 people from around the world and around 500 people will be gathered in Denarau.”

Hill says this year’s expo will be the first face-to-face event since 2019 and is the perfect opportunity to showcase the depth and breadth of products and experiences Fiji has to offer visitors.

There is a range of high-value international buyers from Australia, New Zealand, Europe and USA who will be part of the event.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Shane Smith says they recognise the significance of this event to Fiji’s economy especially now when the tourism industry is getting back on its feet.

The expo will be held at the Denarau Island Conference Centre at the Sheraton Fiji Resort & Spa from the 11th to the 13th of next month.