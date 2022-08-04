Tourism continues to grow

[File Photo]

Tourism Fiji is ecstatic that new tourism-linked businesses are opening up across the country.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says this will help support Fiji’s recovery efforts.

“So a lot of our really premium tourists attraction is doing really well. But one of the things I’m really pleased about is that new businesses are starting to pop up and are doing well.”

Hill is encouraging tourists to take advantage of all the services that Fiji has to offer while they’re visiting the country.

An estimated 205,529 tourists arrived in the country between January and June this year.