Tourism boom coming: ANZ

Fiji’s economy is forecast to grow by 23.2% next year, on the back of a boom in tourism.

ANZ in its Pacific Economic Outlook has stated that closed borders due to the pandemic took a heavy toll on the Fijian economy which relies on free movement of people as international tourism accounts for 40% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The outlook states that the good news for Fiji is that New South Wales and Victoria – Australia’s two largest states and our key tourism markets have announced that outbound and inbound travel for fully vaccinated Australians will be lifted from November 1st, 2021.

ANZ also says Australians suffering lockdown fatigue and zero leisure travel overseas for nearly two years, have embraced the recent announcements and have rushed to book a holiday to Fiji.

It adds competitive high value packages and Fiji’s very high vaccination coverage have led many Australians to pivot away from other markets.

Anecdotal evidence suggests Australian holiday travel bookings to Fiji are up over 200% on pre-COVID levels, with flights to Fiji over December and January almost fully loaded and hotels filling up fast.

The outlook suggests that after a difficult period in the aftermath of closed borders, Fiji looks set to emerge from the pandemic shock.

Last year, visitor arrivals essentially went to nought, GDP fell sharply and the unemployment rate escalated.

The outlook growth will be around 5.4% in 2023.