Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
Full Coverage

Business

Tourism boom coming: ANZ

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 6:06 pm

Fiji’s economy is forecast to grow by 23.2% next year, on the back of a boom in tourism.

ANZ in its Pacific Economic Outlook has stated that closed borders due to the pandemic took a heavy toll on the Fijian economy which relies on free movement of people as international tourism accounts for 40% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The outlook states that the good news for Fiji is that New South Wales and Victoria – Australia’s two largest states and our key tourism markets have announced that outbound and inbound travel for fully vaccinated Australians will be lifted from November 1st, 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

ANZ also says Australians suffering lockdown fatigue and zero leisure travel overseas for nearly two years, have embraced the recent announcements and have rushed to book a holiday to Fiji.

It adds competitive high value packages and Fiji’s very high vaccination coverage have led many Australians to pivot away from other markets.

Anecdotal evidence suggests Australian holiday travel bookings to Fiji are up over 200% on pre-COVID levels, with flights to Fiji over December and January almost fully loaded and hotels filling up fast.

The outlook suggests that after a difficult period in the aftermath of closed borders, Fiji looks set to emerge from the pandemic shock.

Last year, visitor arrivals essentially went to nought, GDP fell sharply and the unemployment rate escalated.

The outlook growth will be around 5.4% in 2023.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.