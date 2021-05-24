Tourism Association supports the reviewing restrictions

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed the Government’s announcement of the easing of a number of restrictions.

This also includes the lifting of the national curfew earlier this week and reviewing other business and travel requirements.

With the high vaccination levels reached, as well as the widely practised COVID-safe protocols and Care Fiji Commitment implementation; tourism stakeholders have welcomed the list of reviewed protocols.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says these include the need to use the vax check tool or to scan into businesses with the Care Fiji App, and the review of capacity controls for transport and high-risk venues.

Lockington says other notable changes include the change from a negative PCR to a Rapid Antigen Test, 24 hours prior as a pre-requisite for travel into Fiji,

She stresses that this announcement follows news of New Zealand finally putting solid dates to their planned reopening by the third quarter of this year, which has also been welcome news.

FHTA continues to work closely with stakeholders like Tourism Fiji, Border Health Protection Unit (BHPU), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism & Transport (MCTTT) and Fiji Airways to continue to ensure the industry stakeholders are always compliant.

The FHTA CEO says all these measures, following on from the carefully planned, safe reopening of our international borders, continues to reinforce Fiji’s commitment to safety whilst ensuring they continue to revise their restrictions in line with the milestones Fiji has reached.

Lockington says these measures make Fiji a much more attractive and easier destination to travel to, whilst ensuring we spread the tourism impact further around the country.