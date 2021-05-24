Home

Tourism operators note increased activity

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 5:18 am
Port Denarau, Nadi [Source: Paul's Travel Pictures]

Businesses in Port Denarau Nadi have seen an influx of guests and an increase in activities.

Marina Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says following the border re-opening general activities have picked up, however, March and April are a slow period for the tourism market.

However, Rasch says the Love our Locals campaign has picked up adding to activity in restaurants and on ferry services.

Ninety-nine percent of our businesses are open. The very few that are not open are because some of the properties are looking to open up in April. This is the Mamanuca and Yasawa properties. We have got a few tenancies that are linked to them directly.

Rasch says they are hoping for positive outcomes in the coming months, which is the peak tourism period.

She adds that amid the pandemic, they tried to ensure tenants stayed afloat and businesses that remain open had come up with innovative ways of trying to attract spenders.

