Total completes rebranding

One of the largest energy companies in the region Total has officially changed its name to TotalEnergies.

This is part of the company’s effort to reflect on its net zero ambition.

The company says the move anchors its strategic transformation into a broad energy company.

The shareholders approved almost unanimously at a meeting on Friday the resolution to change the company’s name which had been proposed earlier this year.

TotalEnergies Chair, Patrick Pouyanné says the company aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge.

TotalEnergies has 31 service stations in Fiji.