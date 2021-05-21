Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
$50 assistance starts today|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|
Full Coverage

Business

Total completes rebranding

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 2, 2021 8:06 am

One of the largest energy companies in the region Total has officially changed its name to TotalEnergies.

This is part of the company’s effort to reflect on its net zero ambition.

The company says the move anchors its strategic transformation into a broad energy company.

Article continues after advertisement

The shareholders approved almost unanimously at a meeting on Friday the resolution to change the company’s name which had been proposed earlier this year.

TotalEnergies Chair, Patrick Pouyanné says the company aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge.

TotalEnergies has 31 service stations in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.