Toshiba president steps down amid $20bn buyout bid

| @BBCWorld
April 15, 2021 10:54 am
[Source: BBC]

Toshiba’s chief executive resigned on Wednesday amid controversy over a $20bn (£14.5bn) buyout bid from a private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners.

A statement from the Japanese conglomerate gave no reason for Nobuaki Kurumatani’s resignation.

However, he had faced criticism from activist shareholders over the bid from CVC, his former employer.

Toshiba’s shares surged on reports that more suitors were planning offers on the electronics giant.

In a meeting following the announcement, Toshiba’s chairman Osamu Nagayama said CVC’s bid was unsolicited and lacking in substance, and requires cautious consideration.

