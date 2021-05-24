Home

Tokoriki notches another milestone

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 13, 2021 2:54 pm
[Source: Booking.com- Facebook]

As Fiji works on opening its international borders and welcome tourists, Tokoriki Island Resort, Fiji has notched another milestone.

Condé Nast Traveler has awarded Tokoriki in the Top 15 Resorts prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

Readers across the globe submitted 800,000 votes and voted the resort as number eight Top Resort in Australia and the South Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

Tokoriki General Manager, Robert Ring, says this is a testament to their incredible team of which many have called the resort their home for over 20 years.

Ring says they are looking forward to welcoming guests from March 1 after being closed since March 2020.

He says the resort has been meticulously maintained over the closure period and is looking absolutely pristine.

