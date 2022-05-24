Sheraton Tokoriki Island to reopen today after 2 years

[Source: Supplied]

The Sheraton Resort and Spa, Tokoriki Island will reopen from today following a two-year disruption due to the pandemic.

Resort Manager, Mitchell Goff says they are delighted to be able to restart and their team is ready and waiting to welcome guests back.

Goff says it’s a milestone moment for them and they are looking forward to provide a range of exceptional guest experiences.

The Tokoriki Island resort reopening follows Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay which re-commenced operations in December 2021.

The Sheraton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa opened in March after a $73m transformation and Sheraton Denarau villas reopened in April.